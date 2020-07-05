The Hidden Gems : 5 underrated movies that are a must-watch!

Sections
Five filmmakers recommend movies that were a miss at the celluloid but a hit for them

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:25 IST

By Veenu Singh, Hindustan Times

Here are five movies that are not to be missed!

Onir
13th

“The documentary 13th (2016), directed by Ava DuVernay, tells the story of racial inequality, and how the prison system was designed with the support of judiciary to lock more and more of coloured people in the US. Watch it to realise how similar the situation in India is, where the poor and underprivileged minorities and tribals are disempowered using similar power structures.”

Amole Gupte
Turup

Turup (2017) made by the Ektara Collective, blew my mind! Set in Bhopal, it tells the story of three women, who push the boundaries of caste, religion and patriarchy in the midst of a community chess tournament played by men. It doesn’t name a director and the making is attributed to a collective! Truly democratic! ”

Rima Das
Cleo from 5 to 7

“When I saw Cleo from 5 to 7 (1962), I immediately fell in love with Agnès Varda’s world. In almost 90 minutes, we cover two hours in a French singer’s life. We walk with her through the streets of Paris, spend time with her, get to know her, her desires, her fears and her life even as she stares at death. I think people should watch this film to understand that strong female characters can be feminine; they can have weaknesses and flaws. Yet we love them for what they offer to us – strong stories.”

Sanjay Gupta
Birds Of Passage



“This 2018 Spanish crime film directed by Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego explores the rise of a Wayuu man and his family as they enter the drug trade, selling Marijuana to the American youth in the 1970s. But when greed, passion and honour collide, a fratricidal war breaks out and puts their lives, culture and ancestral traditions at stake. It’s a must-watch for lovers of true stories and epic films. ”



Amit Masurkar
Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Jaa Riya Hoon

“I watched this 2019 film by Anamika Haksar at the Mumbai Film Festival. I’ve seen it twice afterwards and can watch it again! It moves from real life events of some Chandni Chowk residents, into their minds and dreams and presents a rich tapestry of stories from the soul of Delhi.”

