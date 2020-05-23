Sections
The quarantine reading list

Making the most of the lockdown, these actors are rekindling their love for the written word

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:36 IST

By Veenu Singh, Hindustan Times

Bold & beautiful

Divya Dutta

Book: Raseedi Ticket by Amrita Pritam

“What I find most appealing is the sheer honesty with which she has written about her life. Her writings were far ahead of her times, bold and honest, just like her.”

Favourite character in the book: Amrita Pritam herself.

And the least favourite: None



If it was a movie: “I’d love to play Amrita in a web series and my director of choice would be Gulzar.”

Three is company

Maanvi Gagroo

Book: 1Q84 by Haruki Murakami

“I have just managed to finish this Murakiami Trilogy. I really enjoy Murakami’s writing style.”

Favourite character in the book: Tengo

And the least favourite: None, even the anti-hero is rather interesting!

If it was a movie: “I would love to play Tengo, although it is a male character. And I think Anand Gandhi would be the right person to direct the movie.”

Epic proportions

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada

Book: The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

“I am quite fascinated by this book, which is the story of Mahabharat from Draupadi’s perspective and is very well-written.”

Favourite character in the book: The character of Arjun and Draupadi

And the least favourite: Duryodhan

If it was a movie: “I would definitely want to play the character of Arjun and who better than Mr Bhansali to direct this spectacle.”

You are watched

Tanuj Virwani

Book: Digital Fortress by Dan Brown

“It is a techno thriller that talks about how the government has electronic files on all its citizens and monitors them 24x7. Scary but fascinating!”

Favourite character in the book: Susan Fletcher

And the least favourite: Commander Trevor Strathmore

If it was a movie: “The protagonist, Susan Fletcher, who is the NSA’s head cryptographer. Kabir Khan has a knack of tackling stories with rich political subtext and would be the apt person to direct this.”

Yesterday once more

Aditya Seal

Book: The Girl Who Couldn’t Love by Shinie Antony

“The story of this book revolves around a middle-aged woman and how her past is affecting her present. I am yet to finish the book!”

Favourite character in the book: The protagonist, Rudrakshi Sen

And the least favourite: None

If it was a movie: “I’d definitely want to do a film revolving around Rudrakshi Sen. I like dark gritty roles that challenge me and would definitely be up for something like this. Meghna Gulzar or Zoya Akhtar can do full justice as they understand characters very well.”

From HT Brunch, May 24, 2020

