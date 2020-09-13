The safety of stereotyping

Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood

Graduated from Hogwarts, I hope they understood

That witchcraft is complex, no school teaches it all

And the best witches in the world are all from Bengal.

The witches of Bengal bewitch you with a look

They can clean out a bank balance faster than a crook

You’ll never see their broomsticks, they hide all their wands

Their lives are more action-packed than James Bond’s.

Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elf

It’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself

Most often stereotypes are made just for fun

But before you realise it, it’s offended someone.

“Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elf It’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself”

Be careful whenever you meet a Bengali witch

They’re good at playing games though they don’t play Quidditch

They’ll enchant you with beauty that makes you gape

You’ll forget Dumbledore, McGonagall and Snape

And if you must befriend one, ensure that there’s no trap

Their brains are often hidden under a monkey cap!

You have got the warning, now it is your call

The best witches in the world are all from Bengal.

Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elf

It’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself

Most often stereotypes are made just for fun

But before you realise it, it’s offended someone.

Not everybody has a sense of humour you know

And crossing a thin line can turn many a friend into a foe

So I try to be careful what I say in my songs

And I take constant care not to mess with non-Bongs.

Note: This poem is written in good humour by the writer and no offence is intended. The views of the writer are personal.

Sawan Dutta’s songs about endearing Bengali traits, recipes and life celebrate the “Bongness” of the culture she comes from and are a big hit across social media platforms.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

