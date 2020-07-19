A Suitable Boy trailer and travel inspo for our quarantined souls in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits
Watch
The trailer of the miniseries based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel A Suitable Boy is sure to have an umami-like effect on your eyes!
Tap
To feast your eyes on beautiful shots of cities you have visited or intend to explore, scroll through @bestcitybreaks. Plus, there are travel tips, too!
Follow
If you’ve liked their online magazine and YouTube channel, then the Twitter handle of @firstwefeast will surely keep you excited with amazing food updates.
From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020
