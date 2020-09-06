If I were to tell you that a 20-something boy from Dharavi commands as much engagement on social media as the Khans of Bollywood do, what would you say?

If I were to present you with the story of how a rejected TV actor puts up vlogs of his daily life and has millions tuning in, would you think I’m mad?

And when I inform you that a 19-year-old “kid” (said without prejudice, Carry Minati) from Faridabad was the only Indian to be invited by the makers of Mission Impossible to Paris to interview Tom Cruise, would you say, “It’s just not possible”?

Good morning, newspaper readers, and welcome to a whole new world. If we’re about the same age, give or take a decade or two, we were once called GenX’ers or Xennials, the rule-breaking, unorthodox, free thinkers exposed to Western values and modern upbringing. Many of us professed our love for English films, but enjoyed Govinda’s dance steps in the privacy of our homes.

Guess what? There’s a new modern out there. And the magazine you hold in your hands is going to be your showcase to that world.

In its new, refreshed avatar, this iconic Sunday magazine will be put together by millennials for millennials (and the millennial-minded.) Ask yourself this: Are you open to accepting young new faces as untraditional achievers? Are you willing to read this magazine with a QR code scanner ready at hand? And, are you ready to allow yourself to grow with the wisdom of the young?

The new faces you see will be backed by the legacy writers of HT Brunch like Vir Sanghvi and Seema Goswami, who are often referred to as “the best columnists in India”. But, joining them will be faces that younger readers relate to with ideas of today: Post battling Covid, how to convince your parents it’s OK to tell others we got sick? Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has an answer. What will people think of my six-pack on Insta? Rahul Khanna addresses the issue. And, how often is it okay to change my DP? Social media star Ranveer Allahbadia aka @BeerBiceps gives you an exact number.

During our research, what left us most impressed was the mindset of young India: one that’s happy to fanboy, but will rarely idolise. It will emulate, but never copy. It will question, not rebel.

And most of all, it will dance to Govinda and Rakhi Sawant tracks with as much enthusiasm as it does to Ed Sheeran.

Join us in being young again!

Can you guess the social media stars referred to in the first two paragraphs of this note?

Reply to us at @HTBrunch Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AllNewHT

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch