Travel tales: To be or not to be camera conscious?

Travel tales: To be or not to be camera conscious?

Entrepreneur and founder of the world’s largest travel community Jeremy Jauncey on the habit of photographing too much on vacation

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:08 IST

By Jeremy Jauncey, Hindustan Times

Jeremy says he likes go off the beaten path and has seen the most stunning beaches in Cyclades on the islands of Milos

CAPTURE, COOL

Q I have always disliked Japanese tourists who overuse their cameras on holiday. Now I need advice on how not to overuse mine. Tell me how, please.

-DC, Via Instagram

Be selective with the times you shoot. The golden hour, shortly after sunrise and just before sunset is when you’ll have the best light, so not only will you be less annoyed, you’ll have better content too.

LIFE’S A BEACH!

QWhat’s the most beautiful beach destination you have been to in your life?

-Arzoo Jindal, Via Instagram

Without doubt the Greek Islands. But not Santorini and Mykonos. I like to go off the beaten path and have seen the most stunning beaches in the Cyclades on the island of Milos.

Jeremy Jauncey is one of the world’s best-known travel bloggers whose company Beautiful Destinations was born out of a social media initiative and is a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

