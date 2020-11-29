Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Unboxing sarcasm

Unboxing sarcasm

Freddy Birdy pokes fun at thank you posts by social media influencers by making up the following fictional ones

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 06:58 IST

By Freddy Birdy, Hindustan Times

Freddy Birdy is India’s most-awarded Copywriter of the Year. He is also an artist, a restaurant designer and a recent Instagram superstar @freddy_birdy, whose witty quotes have found fans amongst millennials and Bollywood superstars alike

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Nov 29, 2020 07:10 IST
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Nov 29, 2020 01:54 IST
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 06:04 IST
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
Nov 29, 2020 07:36 IST

latest news

Here’s why Chunky wasn’t with Ananya on her Filmfare win
Nov 29, 2020 07:39 IST
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
Nov 29, 2020 07:36 IST
‘Like Bhuvi used to’: Manjrekar wants 28-year-old pacer in Indian team
Nov 29, 2020 07:36 IST
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Do or die game for Virat Kohli & co. in Sydney
Nov 29, 2020 07:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.