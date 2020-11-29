Unboxing sarcasm

Freddy Birdy is India’s most-awarded Copywriter of the Year. He is also an artist, a restaurant designer and a recent Instagram superstar @freddy_birdy, whose witty quotes have found fans amongst millennials and Bollywood superstars alike

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

