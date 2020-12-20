When negative is positive

Abhishek Sharma and Jyotsna Balooni took maximum precautions when they went on their first date during the pandemic

We’ve been dating since April 14 this year,” says Abhishek Sharma, a 25-year-old music producer. “It’s been almost eight months now. How time flies!” muses Jyotsna Balooni, his 26-year-old girlfriend, a publicist.

It turns out that the latest criteria for real (and not virtual dating) on apps is a Covid-19 test report. So, when the Delhi-based couple connected via Instagram and chemistry brewed, the next obvious step was to meet in person – even though the pandemic was at its peak.

Getting real

“We met in May, after being glued to our phones for over a month. I took her for an evening drive to the outskirts of the city,” says Abhishek, who had commented on a Paul McCartney song that Jyotsna had shared on her Insta handle.

“After we video-called each other incessantly for over six weeks, we felt the need to meet in person. And it was a car date as we both were equally jittery about venturing out,” smiles Jyotsna.

[Before meeting] we shared Covid-19 reports over a video call... We did not want to put our families at risk” —Abhishek Sharma

Before they met, both took a Covid test. “We shared the reports over a video call and it was celebratory! Neither of us actually had had Covid and we weren’t rigid about it, but we did not want to put our families’ health at risk,” says Abhishek.Covid recovery and/or negative reports have also become a question on many dating apps these days.

Daring to date

“To begin with, we voluntarily restricted contact with other people. Abhishek was on the same page with me and made me feel safe,” says Jyotsna

Initially, of course, they were homebound, and went to great lengths to share experiences, such as listening to music real time on a platform. “It made us crave a real-life experience even more, and we finally mustered the courage to make an impromptu plan,” Jyotsna shares.

It was scary but as we were both home quarantined and we lived in the same city, we both felt safe with each other and took maximum precautions,” adds Abhishek.

After meeting in real life, they felt closer and now they meet as often as three to four times a week. “I guess it took a global pandemic for us to throw our cynicism away and start a beautiful relationship and I think a Covid test should definitely be in your pre-date checklist in the age of dating apps!” says Abhishek.

Follow @Lubna1234 on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch