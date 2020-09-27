Sections
“When someone says ‘I love you’, I believe it!” says Kubbra Sait

The actor says she always dreamt of picking up a Filmfare award

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:42 IST

By Shruti Nair, Hindustan Times

Kubbra poses exclusively for this column in her bedroom at home in Mumbai (Shivangi Kulkarni)

In the first season of Sacred Games in 2018, Kubbra Sait’s big reveal of her character being transgender (episode 4) was the first shocker, one that many believed led the way to the series becoming a hit. But did you know that this girl from Bengaluru made her debut in the Salman Khan-starrer Ready (2011), playing the role of a household help? She lets us into more unknown facts and intimate details in bed with her on a Sunday morning.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I have a very good handwriting, I am a singer only in the bathroom, and I make a very good catmother.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

When someone says ‘I love you’, I believe it.

A self-discovery during lockdown...?



I can make the meanest gajar ka halwa and sambhar.



On your speed dial is...?

My mumma.

What’s the best thing about acting?

That it allows me to play so many different roles.

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

Picking up a Filmfare award.

One podcast you like listening to...?

The Habit Coach is my most loved bite-sized podcast.

And one Health Shot for our readers...?

Don’t skip your Vitamin C – inside your body and on your face.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#IAm

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches

Sacred Games or Jawaani Jaaneman?

Sacred Games

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Money or fame?

Fame

Bedside stories

The book I’d love to curl up with tonight…

Deep by James Nestor

My favourite breakfast in bed is

A nice sunny side-up egg, with butter toast, and a cup of coffee

My preferred side of the bed is…

Left

On my bedside table, you will find…

My charger, Kindle and toothguard

To bed, I usually wear...

My Victoria’s Secret singlet

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2020

