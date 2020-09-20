Sections
Workout, no cuss out: Train your mouth

Fitness trainer Sohrab Kushrushahi on how to maintain civility with your trainer during your fitness session

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:10 IST

By Sohrab Kushrushahi, Hindustan Times

Sohrab says having an honest conversation with the trainer will help

I love my new trainer, and he has put my fitness back on track. But he’s got a foul mouth. How do I tell him the filthy language gets to me?

-Pramod, Via email

Is your trainer using profanity to motivate you? And have you told him in no uncertain terms that you find his language offensive? I’ve always found that honesty works best. So a simple “Hey, let’s be civil” works just fine. If the trainer is professional enough, he should understand. If he does not, you need to find yourself a new trainer.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

