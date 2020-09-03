Sections
Home / Business News / 38 coal mines to be offered for auction for commercial mining, says coal ministry

38 coal mines to be offered for auction for commercial mining, says coal ministry

According to the Ministry, Dolesara, Jarekela, and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines were added to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

The list of coal mines for sale of coal has been amended and 38 mines will be offered for auction for commercial mining, the Ministry of Coal said here on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, Dolesara, Jarekela, and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines were added to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

“Withdrawal of Morga South Coal Mine from the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957. Withdrawal of Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang coal mines from the 11th Tranche of Auction under the CM(SP) Act, 2015,” the Ministry of Coal said in a statement informing about the withdrawal of coal mines from the auction list.

The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020.



“Therefore, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957,” the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Czech leader on Taiwan visit gets Germany’s support, snubs China again
Sep 03, 2020 14:00 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare gets a release date
Sep 03, 2020 14:17 IST
38 coal mines to be offered for auction for commercial mining, says coal ministry
Sep 03, 2020 14:15 IST
Neelima Azeem: Everyone is working hard, be it an insider or an outsider
Sep 03, 2020 14:14 IST
JUTA urges Mamata for autonomy to conduct final semester exams
Sep 03, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.