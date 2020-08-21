Sections
Home / Business News / 40 lakh unemployed workers to get 50% of 3 months wages as ESIC relaxes norms

40 lakh unemployed workers to get 50% of 3 months wages as ESIC relaxes norms

This move will benefit more than 40 lakh workers across several sectors.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ESIC relaxes norms to allow unemployed to get access to unemployment benefits. (ESIC/Twitter)

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) relaxed their norms to ensured that people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic between March 24 and December 31 this year get paid average wages of three months as unemployment benefit on Thursday.

This move will benefit more than 40 lakh workers across several sectors.

Under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana ESIC approved the relaxations in eligibility criteria and enhancement to ensure payment of unemployment benefits.

ESIC has also decided to extend the scheme till June 1 next year.



The payment of relief has been enhanced to 50 percent of average wages from 25 percent of average wages payable up to a maximum of 90 days of unemployment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Meet Rohit Sharma’s ‘packer in chief’ in this adorable picture
Aug 21, 2020 12:32 IST
Amazon Pay launches digital gold investment service, users can buy for as little as Rs 5
Aug 21, 2020 12:32 IST
STF, UPPCL experts still clueless on Janmasthami blackout in UP
Aug 21, 2020 12:28 IST
40 lakh unemployed workers to get 50% of 3 months wages as ESIC relaxes norms
Aug 21, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.