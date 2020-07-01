Sections
Home / Business News / 5.58 million EPFO withdrawals made since April 1, shows data

5.58 million EPFO withdrawals made since April 1, shows data

While established companies have let go of their employees because of Covid 19-related disruptions, new jobs are being created at a snail’s pace, data from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accessed by Mint showed.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 04:39 IST

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint

Since April 1, more than 5.5 million salaried workers have withdrawn money from their employees’ provident fund (EPF) accounts, the data showed. (Mint)

As many as 100,000 people a day have dipped into their statutory retirement savings on an average in the past three weeks as they grappled with income and job losses, a factor that may hold back a swift economic recovery.

While established companies have let go of their employees because of Covid 19-related disruptions, new jobs are being created at a snail’s pace, data from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accessed by Mint showed.

Since April 1, more than 5.5 million salaried workers have withdrawn money from their employees’ provident fund (EPF) accounts, the data showed. More than 5.58 million claims worth around ₹15,000 crore have been settled so far this fiscal by EPFO, as per data. The fact that close to 2 million people have withdrawn their savings between June 9 and June 29 points to the fact that hardships of India’s salaried class continue even after the government has eased lockdown curbs.

Of the total withdrawals since April, nearly 60% were non-Covid-19 withdrawals, said a government official, requesting anonymity. While Covid-19-related withdrawals were designed as a temporary measure to help EPFO subscribers during the lockdown period, non-Covid-19 withdrawals reflect rising instances of job and income losses.



As many as “5.57 million on last count…It’s a huge outgo and reflective of the market conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”, the government official added. “The Covid-19 advance has been a great help to EPFO’s members during these difficult times, especially for members with monthly wages of less than ₹15,000. Receiving the Covid-19 advance to the extent of basic wages and DA for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, has provided timely relief to many workers, preventing them from falling into indebtedness,” EPFO had said in a recent statement.

The retirement fund manager has been claiming that its technology adoption in recent months has helped it make faster payments and ensure “social security support for its members in times of crisis”. Though a fresh breakup of withdrawals data is not immediately available, the EPFO had in June said that a look at wage slab-wise data indicates that more than 74% of the total claimants during the lockdown were subscribers who earn less than ₹15,000 a month each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Army moves 3 divisions, tanks to Ladakh sector
Jul 01, 2020 05:07 IST
YES Bank asks court to restrain Zee stake sale
Jul 01, 2020 04:55 IST
India Inc’s China units face brunt of geopolitics
Jul 01, 2020 04:45 IST
5.58 million EPFO withdrawals made since April 1, shows data
Jul 01, 2020 04:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.