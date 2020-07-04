Sections
Home / Business News / Rs 500 cap on late fee for monthly GST returns

Rs 500 cap on late fee for monthly GST returns

The Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already notified that there will be no late fees if there is no tax liability.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs said if there is any tax liability then a maximum late fee of ₹500 per return would be applicable to such GSTR-3B returns filed up to September 30, 2020. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint file photo)

The government has capped the maximum late fee for filing monthly returns (GSTR-3B) at Rs 500 for the tax period between July 2017 and July 2020, provided taxpayers file the returns before September 30, 2020, a finance ministry statement said.

The Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already notified that there will be no late fees if there is no tax liability, and, if there is any tax liability then a maximum late fee of Rs 500 per return would be applicable to such GSTR-3B returns filed up to September 30, 2020, it said.

Jigar Doshi, founding partner at tax technology firm TMSL said, “With this, the late fee has been waived completely for returns with ‘no liability’ and capped at Rs 500 for returns ‘with liability’. The only condition for availing this benefit is for returns to be filed by September 30, 2020.”

“The initiative by CBIC has a dual benefit from the government’s perspective, to clear the backlog of returns and to impart some working capital relief to the taxpayers,” he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rs 500 cap on late fee for monthly GST returns
Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST
Hours after Covid-19 positive son’s death, parents found dead in Odisha’s Ganjam
Jul 04, 2020 08:29 IST
Firing from rooftop, shot point blank: How they were killed
Jul 04, 2020 08:29 IST
Water-filled bottle hanged only on toothpicks, piece of rope. Watch
Jul 04, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.