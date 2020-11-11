Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / 53% drop in Hotel Industry’s revenue per room in Jan-Sep: JLL India

53% drop in Hotel Industry’s revenue per room in Jan-Sep: JLL India

According to JLL’s Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q3 2020, a quarterly hospitality sector monitor, the brand signings declined 19% in Q3 2020 over Q3 2019. But, international operators signed a greater number of keys than domestic ones.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

All key 11 markets in India reported a decrease in RevPAR performance in Q3 2020 over the same period last year. (File Photo )

Hotel industry’s revenue per room fell 53% year-on-year during January-September due to an adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India.

“India’s hospitality industry has witnessed a decline of 52.8% in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during January to September 2020 over the same period last year due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic,” JLL India said in a statement.

According to JLL’s Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q3 2020, a quarterly hospitality sector monitor, the brand signings declined 19% in Q3 2020 over Q3 2019. But, international operators signed a greater number of keys than domestic ones.

Also Read: Unregistered guest houses in HP eating into hotel business

All key 11 markets in India reported a decrease in RevPAR performance in Q3 2020 over the same period last year. Bengaluru saw the sharpest decline in RevPAR in Q3 2020, with 88.1% fall over the same period in the previous year.

“Investors are taking interest in exploring operational hotel opportunities both in business and in leisure locations. With the phased unlocking of the economy in the third quarter of 2020, we are witnessing gradual growth in demand particularly in leisure market with weekend occupancy spikes,” said Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels & Hospitality Group (India), JLL.

Mumbai continues to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the decline of RevPAR by 71.7% in Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year. Other cities, which witnessed sharp declines in RevPAR, include Pune (86.2%), Kolkata (82.6%) and Goa (78.8%).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 14:40 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Will never support Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi: Paswan
Nov 11, 2020 15:03 IST
Bihar polls: People reaffirmed solidarity for NDA , says Tamil Nadu CM
Nov 11, 2020 15:02 IST
Diwali with a difference: NGO runs campaign to help marginalised people
Nov 11, 2020 15:00 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: Over 7 lakh Bihar voters opted for NOTA option
Nov 11, 2020 14:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.