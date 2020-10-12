‘Aadhaar PVC’ card: Here’s how you can get yours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People stand in a queue outside an Aadhaar service centre to get their Aadhaar cards updated (File Photo/ANI)

Aadhaar card will now come in a completely new form as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed it to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. With this, you will be able to carry the Aadhaar card in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards.

“Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet,” UIDAI had earlier said in a tweet.

The all-new ‘Aadhaar PVC’ card, UIDAI said, is durable, attractive and comes with latest security features like a hologram, Guilloche pattern, ghost image and micro text. It is also completely weatherproof and can be verified offline instantly.

A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for the card. You can apply for your Aadhaar PVC card by clicking on the link residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint.

Here’s how you can apply for your all-new Aadhaar card:

(1.) Click on the link given above and enter 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16 digit virtual ID or 28 digit EID

(2.) Next, enter the security code given in Captcha image and click on ‘Send OTP’

(3.) You will get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number

(4.) Enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’

(5.) Next, you will see a preview of your Aadhaar PVC card

(6.) Then, click on the payment option below and on the payment page, pay the Rs 50 fee

(7.) Your order will be processed as soon as the payment is successfully completed

(8.) UIDAI will print your Aadhaar PVC card within five days. India Post will deliver it to your home through speed post.