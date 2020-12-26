Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / About 45,000 entities to come under mandatory 1% cash payment of GST liability ambit

About 45,000 entities to come under mandatory 1% cash payment of GST liability ambit

To curb tax evasion by way of fake invoicing, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had earlier this week amended GST rules making it mandatory for businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh to mandatorily pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 17:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Sources said data analysis indicates that out of the total GST taxpayer base of 1.2 crore taxpayers, only around 4 lakh taxpayers have monthly supply value greater than Rs 50 lakh. (PTI)

The mandatory requirement of 1 per cent cash payment of GST liability with effect from January 1 would be applicable to about 45,000 taxpayers, which is only 0.37 per cent of the total businesses registered in the Goods and Services Tax system, Revenue Department sources said on Saturday.

To curb tax evasion by way of fake invoicing, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had earlier this week amended GST rules making it mandatory for businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh to mandatorily pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash. The new rule restricts use of input tax credit (ITC) for discharging GST liability to 99 per cent effective January 1, 2021.

However, this restriction will not apply in cases where the managing director or any partner have paid more than Rs 1 lakh as income tax or the registered person has received a refund amount of more than Rs 1 lakh in the preceding financial year on account of unutilised input tax credit.

Sources said data analysis indicates that out of the total GST taxpayer base of 1.2 crore taxpayers, only around 4 lakh taxpayers have monthly supply value greater than Rs 50 lakh. Of these 4 lakh, only about 1.5 lakh taxpayers pay less than 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash.



“Now, when the exclusions in the rule are applied, then around 1.05 lakh taxpayers get further excluded from these 1.5 lakh taxpayers. Thus, the rule would apply only to approx 40,000 to 45,000 taxpayers. This would be around 0.37 per cent of the total GST tax base of 1.2 crore taxpayers,” sources said.

Sources said the rules have been amended to curb the menace of GST fake invoice frauds and fake firms/devious fly-by-night operators who avail and pass on input tax credit (ITC) wrongfully.

The CBIC has booked about 12,000 cases of ITC fraud and arrested 365 persons in such cases so far. During the last six weeks alone, more than 165 fraudsters have been arrested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
by Ramesh Babu
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies at 98
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
PM Modi to flag off India’s first ‘driverless’ train next week
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
About 45,000 entities to come under mandatory 1% cash payment of GST liability ambit
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
From Hisar to Delhi: 10 coldest places in northwestern plains
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.