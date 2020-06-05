Sections
Home / Business News / Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to buy 1.85 % stake in Reliance Jio Platforms for Rs 9093.6 cr

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to buy 1.85 % stake in Reliance Jio Platforms for Rs 9093.6 cr

The investment from Mubadala comes in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 09:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers. (Bloomberg)

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.6 crore, RIL said on Friday.With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala, in less than six weeks.

The investment from Mubadala comes in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Also read: Reliance Jio-Mubadala deal- 6 key things to know

”Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis,” RIL said in a statement.

RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers. The telecom services arm Reliance Jio comes under Jio Platforms.



”Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala’s work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. We look forward to benefitting from Mubadala’s experience and insights from supporting growth journeys across the world,” RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said.

Mubadala owns electronic chip manufacturing company Global Foundries and has stake in several technology companies like AMD.

It has an investment portfolio across several fields, including petroleum, renewable energy, aerospace, satellite communications, agriculture, healthcare, metals and mining.

”We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India, and as an investor and partner, we are committed to supporting India’s digital growth journey. With Jio’s network of investors and partners, we believe that the platform company will further the development of the digital economy,” Mubadala Investment Company managing director and Group CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

Mubadala established its ventures arm in 2017 to partner early with visionary founders and support innovative businesses.

Mubadala’s Ventures business currently manages several venture funds in the US, Europe and Middle East.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Just 2 ventilators, no medical aid’: Pakistan’s Covid-19 hotspot cries for help
Jun 05, 2020 09:56 IST
With over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day, India’s tally at 2.26 lakh
Jun 05, 2020 10:04 IST
Choked review: Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix film cashes in on demonetisation
Jun 05, 2020 09:50 IST
TULIP internship portal: Graduates, engineers can soon intern with urban bodies
Jun 05, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.