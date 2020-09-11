Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 900 crore through NCDs

Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 900 crore through NCDs

“The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

It represents 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, it said.

The country’s largest integrated logistics player APSEZ has 11 strategically located ports and terminals - Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai.



It represents 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 14:48 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sep 11, 2020 13:27 IST
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Sep 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Sep 11, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

Abhishek Bachchan asks all to wear masks: Don’t take this virus lightly’
Sep 11, 2020 15:04 IST
Digital boom is neither good or bad; rather natural: Mouni Roy
Sep 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Farm unions scale up efforts to get youth, women into their fold
Sep 11, 2020 14:54 IST
NEET 2020: Delhi Metro to start trains from 6 am this Sunday
Sep 11, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.