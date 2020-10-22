Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Adidas prepares sale of the Reebok brand: Report

Adidas prepares sale of the Reebok brand: Report

The German sports apparel company has an internal team focused on the deal and has signed confidentiality agreements on the matter, an article said.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyat Singh,

The German company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006. (File photo for representation)

Adidas AG is looking to sell its Reebok brand before March 2021, Manager Magazin reported, without saying where it got the information.

The German sports apparel company has an internal team focused on the deal and has signed confidentiality agreements on the matter, the article said.

A spokeswoman for Adidas, reached by Bloomberg News, said the company doesn’t comment on market rumors.

Interested parties include VF Corp., which owns the Timberland and North Face brands, as well as China’s Anta International Group Holdings, Manager Magazin said.

While Adidas Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted had hoped for about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from selling Reebok before the pandemic, he would now be content with less than that amount, the magazine said.

The German company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women
Oct 22, 2020 16:47 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Promising free vaccine is our vision for fighting Covid-19 challenge, says BJP
Oct 22, 2020 16:46 IST

latest news

Ashu Singh Surpura’s help to the underprivileged during India’s ‘testing times’ is remarkable
Oct 22, 2020 16:47 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Promising free vaccine is our vision for fighting Covid-19 challenge, says BJP
Oct 22, 2020 16:46 IST
JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women
Oct 22, 2020 16:47 IST
Embassy REIT to acquire property maintenance business of existing REIT properties at Embassy Manyata and Embassy TechZone from Embassy Group
Oct 22, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.