Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / After Jio, KKR to invest in Reliance Retail, Rs 5,500 crore for 1.28 per cent equity stake

After Jio, KKR to invest in Reliance Retail, Rs 5,500 crore for 1.28 per cent equity stake

Early this year, KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms, making this KKR’s second investment in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises, says Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani (REUTERS)

Global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,500 crore into Reliance Retail ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, RRVL said. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Early this year, KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for 2.32 per cent stake, making this KKR’s second investment in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

“This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year,” Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Reliance Retail operates India’s largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide.Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said: “KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses”.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai suburbs see season’s heaviest rain spell, second highest 24-hour September rainfall in 26 years
Sep 23, 2020 09:35 IST
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Sep 23, 2020 09:16 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 23, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Sep 23, 2020 09:02 IST

latest news

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download
Sep 23, 2020 10:14 IST
Kareena Kapoor grooves to Queen song in unseen video. Watch
Sep 23, 2020 10:14 IST
IPL 2020 KKR Predicted XI: Will Russell-mania take over the UAE?
Sep 23, 2020 10:12 IST
Indian economy to contract 5.9% in 2020 due to Covid-19 disruptions, says UN report
Sep 23, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.