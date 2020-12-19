Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Air traffic grew 20% in November

Air traffic grew 20% in November

Centre allowed airlines to sell seats up to 70% of an aircraft’s capacity on domestic flights during November, which was subsequently increased to 80% in early December, thus boosting travel.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 06:20 IST

By Rhik Kundu, Mint New Delhi

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 66-77% in November. (AP File Photo )

Indian airlines flew 20% more passengers in November than in the previous month as the carriers were allowed to sell more tickets per flight and travellers felt more confident about flying amid the pandemic.

As many as 6.35 million passengers travelled by air in November compared with 5.27 million in the preceding month, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday showed. The number of passengers, however, declined 51% from a year earlier in November.

Centre allowed airlines to sell seats up to 70% of an aircraft’s capacity on domestic flights during November, which was subsequently increased to 80% in early December, thus boosting travel. Scheduled international flights, however, remain suspended at least till 31 December.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 66-77% in November, higher than the 61-74% reported in October, but way below the 77-92% recorded by airlines during the same period of 2019. During November, IndiGo recorded a 53.9% market share and a 74% PLF. It carried 3.42 million passengers during the month. SpiceJet, with a market share of 13.2%, registered a 77.7% load factor, ferrying 840,000 passengers.

Air India’s domestic load factor was at 69.6%, with a market share of 10.3%. Air India ferried 660,000 passengers.

Vistara reported a load factor of 70.8% and a 6.3% market share, while AirAsia India reported a 66.3% load factor and a 6.6% market share. GoAir reported a 70.8% load factor and a 9.1% market share.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
by Karn Pratap Singh
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-10 cases
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Delhiwale: Saddam’s gajar ka halwa
by Mayank Austen Soofi
Railways passenger revenue down by 87% compared to last year, says chairman
by HT Correspondent
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Air traffic grew 20% in November
by Rhik Kundu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.