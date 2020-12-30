Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / AirAsia sells stake in India venture to Tata for $38 million

AirAsia sells stake in India venture to Tata for $38 million

AirAsia Group last month said it was reviewing investment in its cash-strapped Indian affiliate, hours after its Japan unit filed for bankruptcy. The group has also stopped funding AirAsia India leaving the future of the company largely dependent on India’s Tata Group.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

AirAsia India started flying in 2014 with a promise to break even in four months, but it’s never made money in what is one of the world’s most difficult markets (REUTERS)

AirAsia Group Bhd., hit by the coronavirus pandemic that’s decimated passenger demand, is selling its 32.7% stake in AirAsia India Ltd. to its partner Tata Sons Ltd. for about $38 million.

The Malaysian low-cost carrier entered into an agreement with Tata Sons, which already owns 51% of the venture, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

AirAsia Group last month said it was reviewing investment in its cash-strapped Indian affiliate, hours after its Japan unit filed for bankruptcy. The group has also stopped funding AirAsia India leaving the future of the company largely dependent on India’s Tata Group.

Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes this month said AirAsia is evaluating its venture with the Tata Group, while the two expand their relationship in the digital business.



“At the right time we will make the announcements, but definitely our strength is Southeast Asia and that’s where most of our expansion is going to be over the next two to three years,” he said in a December 7 interview with Bloomberg Television.

AirAsia India started flying in 2014 with a promise to break even in four months. But it’s never made money in what is one of the world’s most difficult markets, where high fuel taxes and cut-throat fares often make operations unprofitable.

“The AirAsia Brand in India, unlike AirAsia Operations in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines, wasn’t able to capture significant market share and repeatedly suffered from constant blows from the competition,” said Mark D. Martin, chief executive officer of Martin Consulting. “Tata’s strategic takeover should bring in the much needed stability.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

First trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Four people in Delhi test positive for UK Covid strain
by Anonna Dutt
Covid-19 vaccination: Singapore, Ireland commence immunisation drives
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Quick-fire Lacazette gives Arsenal 1-0 win at Brighton
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.