AirAsia to sell 32.67% stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons

AirAsia to sell 32.67% stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd said in a bourse filing on Tuesday it plans to sell 32.67% of its stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons for $37.7 million.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 18:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Kuala Lumpur

The airline, which previously owned 49% of AirAsia India as part of a joint venture with Tata Sons, said the sale would allow the company to focus on its recovery in its key Southeast Asian markets. (Jagadeesh NV/ Mint)

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd said in a bourse filing on Tuesday it plans to sell 32.67% of its stake in its Indian operations to Tata Sons for $37.7 million.

The airline, which previously owned 49% of AirAsia India as part of a joint venture with Tata Sons, said the sale would allow the company to focus on its recovery in its key Southeast Asian markets amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel.

“The Directors having considered the rationale for the Transaction and after careful consideration, are of the opinion unanimously that the transaction is in the best interest of AirAsia and its shareholders,” it said.

The announcement comes two months after AirAsia shut its operations in Japan, citing highly challenging conditions amid the pandemic.

