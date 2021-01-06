Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Alibaba Group targets up to $8 billion bond sales by next week

Alibaba Group targets up to $8 billion bond sales by next week

The e-commerce giant aims to raise at least $5 billion but could wind up with more depending on reception, said the people who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:37 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh,

Alibaba, which sat on a cash hoard of almost $90 billion at the end of September, continues to wage a bruising battle with Meituan in food delivery, while fending off rivals like JD.com Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. in businesses from groceries to retail. (REUTERS)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. intends to raise as much as $8 billion via a dollar bond sale as early as next week, matching its own Chinese record for a single issuance of offshore corporate debt, people familiar with the plans said.

The e-commerce giant aims to raise at least $5 billion but could wind up with more depending on reception, said the people who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The deal will be a multi-tranche offering, with specific tenors yet to be determined, they said. Reuters first reported the news earlier Wednesday.

Alibaba tapped the global debt market in 2014 for the first time to raise $8 billion -- a record that still stands -- shortly after its landmark New York stock debut. The company has in the years since spent billions acquiring stakes in promising startups, expanding its logistics network and cloud-hosting services, and building up an international business via Singapore-based online mall Lazada.

Alibaba, which sat on a cash hoard of almost $90 billion at the end of September, continues to wage a bruising battle with Meituan in food delivery, while fending off rivals like JD.com Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. in businesses from groceries to retail.

The company co-founded by beleaguered billionaire Jack Ma is grappling with a government antitrust investigation with uncertain outcomes. Its revenue grew at its slowest pace on record for a September quarter, underscoring how the e-commerce giant’s post-pandemic rebound is starting to plateau.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
by HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
‘Someone definitely wanted to harm ISRO’: Scientist on claim of being poisoned
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
by Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

With 751 recoveries, Manipur’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 97.16%
by Sobhapati Samom
One in 50 now infected, UK steps up coronavirus vaccination drive
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
‘Someone definitely wanted to harm ISRO’: Scientist on claim of being poisoned
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Rhea Chakraborty will bounce back soon: Rumi Jaffery
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.