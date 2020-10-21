Sections
All forms of Aadhaar acceptable as identity proof, says UIDAI

“Residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience,” UIDAI said on its official Twitter handle. Aadhaar comes in three forms: Letter, eAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People outside an Aadhaar service centre to get their Aadhaar cards updated (File Photo/ANI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable as proof of identity with due validation, urging people not to pay heed to rumours.

“Residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience and all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable as a proof of identity with due validation, without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the other. Tweet us @UIDAI in case you have any queries,” UIDAI said on its official Twitter handle.

 

The 12-digit Aadhaar is a unique number issued by UIDAI and serves as a valid proof and is an important document for availing government subsidies or grants. It comes in three forms: Letter, eAadhaar and PVC card.



PVC Aadhaar was announced earlier this month by UIDAI.

(Read more: Here’s how you can get your Aadhaar PVC card)

Three forms of Aadhaar:

(1.) Aadhaar Letter: This is delivered by post. Once Aadhaar is generated, an SMS is sent on a person’s registered mobile number.

(2.) eAadhaar: This can be downloaded from UIDAI’s official website. It is a digital form of the Aadhaar card and is acceptable across the country, without any exceptions. It comes in PDF form.

To open the PDF, a password is needed. The password is the first four letters of a person’s name in capital letters, followed by the year of birth.

(3.) Aadhaar PVC card: This is the latest version of Aadhaar, which was announced earlier this month. It comes with enhanced security features. The security features include a QR code, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue and print date etc. This version of Aadhaar can be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card and hence the name Aadhaar PVC card.

This feature allows Aadhaar PVC card to be carried in wallets, just like ATM or debit cards.

