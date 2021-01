An Amazon-branded Boeing 767 freighter flies over Lake Washington during the Seattle Seafair Air Show on August 5, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (AFP)

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to quicken delivery with an expanded fleet.

The aircraft, including seven from Delta Air Lines and four from WestJet Airlines, will join Amazon’s air cargo network by 2022, the online retailer said in a statement.