Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Amazon, Flipkart receives govt notice for showing products without mandatory information

Amazon, Flipkart receives govt notice for showing products without mandatory information

Notices have been issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to Flipkart, Amazon and others to ensure that all mandatory declarations are displayed on the digital and electronic network used for ecommerce transactions.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, notices have also been sent to other ecommerce players, sources said. (Reuters file photo )

The government on Friday issued notices to Flipkart, Amazon and other ecommerce companies for not mandatorily displaying information, including country of origin, on products sold on their platforms.

The notices have been issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, notices have also been sent to other ecommerce players, sources said.

The companies have been asked to reply to the notices within 15 days.



“It has been brought into notice that some of the e-commerce entities are not displaying the mandatory declaration on digital platforms required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011,” said one of the similarly worded notices.

According to the notices sent to Flipkart India Pvt Ltd and Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd, they are e-commerce entities and therefore, have to ensure that all mandatory declarations should be displayed on the digital and electronic network used for ecommerce transactions.

The two companies, as per the notices, have not provided the mandatory declaration and contravene the Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Oct 16, 2020 21:25 IST
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Oct 16, 2020 19:45 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Rohit, de Kock off to solid start against KKR
Oct 16, 2020 21:47 IST

latest news

Plea in SC to gag judges from making ‘extraneous’ comments in rape cases
Oct 16, 2020 21:47 IST
A beauty brand borne of a great-grandma’s alchemy
Oct 16, 2020 21:47 IST
Heavy social media use causing sleep disorders among college students in HP: Study
Oct 16, 2020 21:46 IST
Global economic pain from coronavirus is far from over: IMF
Oct 16, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.