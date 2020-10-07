Amazon India partners IRCTC to offer reserved train ticket bookings

Sections
Customers will be able to check PNR status for ticket booked through its platform. Customers paying with Amazon Pay Balance will also get instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures, it said.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

With this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app, and use Amazon Pay Balance wallet to pay for the tickets. (REUTERS)

Amazon India on Wednesday said it has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide their customers with the facility to book reserved train tickets on its platform.

“For the introductory period, Amazon.in has waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges. With this launch, Amazon Pay adds another travel category, thereby offering its customers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets,” Amazon said in a statement.

It added that customers will get cashback on their first train ticket booking. With this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app, and use Amazon Pay Balance wallet to pay for the tickets.

Customers will be able to check PNR status for ticket booked through its platform. Customers paying with Amazon Pay Balance will also get instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures, it said.

“Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers,” Vikas Bansal, Director at Amazon Pay, said.

The feature is open to Android and iOS app users.

