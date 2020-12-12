Amazon India to host the fourth edition of its ‘Small Business Day’ sale

Amazon India will host the fourth edition of its Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 on Saturday (Reuters)

Amazon India will host the fourth edition of its Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 on Saturday. The sale will commence from midnight of December 12 and will continue till 11:59pm on the same day. Manish Tiwary, vice president Amazon India, said in a statement that the company is “committed to supporting over seven lakh sellers to continue the momentum built over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming small Business Day they want to create an opportunity for SMB sellers and B2B sellers to generate greater customer demand, revenue and end the year on a positive note.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Small Business Day sale 2020:

1. The online event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase products from startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, mostly local shops.

2. The aim of the event is to support small businesses so that they can sustain their business growth.

3. Products across categories including work from home essentials, safety and hygiene supplies, wall decor, eco-friendly products, kitchenware, sports essential etc will be available for the customers, according to a statement by Amazon India.

4. Amazon India will be giving a one-day cashback offer of 10 per cent on digital payments for customers.

Read more| Factory output in October at eight-month high of 3.6%

5. Amazon India has also tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

6. Amazon Business customers can avail an exclusive business customer only cashback of 10 per cent and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and business exclusive deals on a wide range of products.

7. A similar event was also held on June 27 this year in which close to 45,000 sellers received orders and over 2,600 sellers witnessed their highest sales ever, according to a statement by Amazon India.

8. In addition to Small Business Day, Amazon India has been celebrating All India Handicrafts Week 2020 which started on December 8, 2020, and will end on December 14, 2020.