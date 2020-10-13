Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Amazon Prime Day global sale starts today: All you need to know

Amazon Prime Day global sale starts today: All you need to know

Amazon’s biggest sale event is an annual programme in which prices of products drop drastically exclusively for Prime members.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 is here (Bloomberg photo)

Amazon Prime Day global sale, after being delayed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is finally here. The two-day sale will begin on October 13. For subscribers in India, the sale will take place on October 16 and 17.

The retailer’s biggest sale event is an annual programme in which prices of products drop drastically exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Thousands of items across product categories are put up for sale as part of the event.

Here is all you need to know about the sale:

• Amazon announced on September 27 that the sale will take place on October 13 and 14, and the deals will go live at midnight.

• Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity for customers to pick up all they need on discount before fall and winter celebrations and get ahead of customers waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events, also organised by Amazon, in November.



• To benefit from the sale, one needs to sign up for Prime membership. They can sign up for a 30-day free trial after which their membership will cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year. This membership gives them access to fast and free two-day shipping, Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading.

• In addition, the membership gives them access to the many deals that are locked only for Prime members such as ‘Lightning Deals’.

• A new feature created by Amazon this year enables customers to set an alert to be notified when specific products go on sale. Customers have to click on “Watch this deal” button to be alerted. This feature is only available on Amazon’s mobile app.

• One can visit the Amazon’s deal page, where all the items included in the sale appear. Even as Prime Day deals sell out quickly, new deals will be added throughout the sale event, according to a report published on CNN.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Oct 13, 2020 12:29 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 12:38 IST
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Oct 13, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SP and RLD may forge long term alliance in Uttar Pradesh and all the latest news
Oct 13, 2020 13:00 IST
Mukesh Khanna on being single: ‘I did not take any pledge like Bhishma‘
Oct 13, 2020 12:50 IST
Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes
Oct 13, 2020 12:48 IST
Take your front row seats to SS21 shows
Oct 13, 2020 12:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.