Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Amazon to let employees work from home through June 2021

Amazon to let employees work from home through June 2021

The Seattle based company had previously said workers could stay home until early 2021 as uncertainty around school re-openings and abrupt closures has complicated the return to work for parents of school-aged children.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:34 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Seattle

Amazon claimed it has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe (Reuters Photo )

Amazon.com Inc. will let corporate employees work from home through June 2021, the latest company to push back re-opening offices as Covid-19 cases surge again across the US

“We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email. “Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021.”

The Seattle based company had previously said workers could stay home until early 2021. Uncertainty around school re-openings, and abrupt closures tied to coronavirus outbreaks, has complicated the return to work for parents of school-aged children.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced several months ago that it will continue letting employees work from home until July 2021. Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and Square Inc. are among the technology companies that have told some staff members they may move to remote work permanently if they choose.

Amazon “has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer,” the spokeswoman said.

Amazon’s largely blue collar warehouse employees have continued working at the e-commerce company’s facilities around the country, prompting concerns about safety and stirring labour strife within the company.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Oct 21, 2020 12:04 IST
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST

latest news

HP CM adds cowshed, elevator to Oakover
Oct 21, 2020 12:52 IST
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
Oct 21, 2020 12:51 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari: I miss the amazing chaos of a film set
Oct 21, 2020 12:48 IST
JKCA money laundering case: Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate again
Oct 21, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.