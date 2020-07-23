Sections
Home / Business News / Amazon to offer auto insurance in India

Amazon to offer auto insurance in India

Amazon Pay, the India unit’s payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi India

The insurance is currently available on Amazon’s app and mobile website. (Reuters)

Amazon.com Inc’s Indian unit on Thursday said it will begin offering auto insurance, making India the e-commerce giant’s first market for the service.

Amazon Pay, the India unit’s payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

The insurance is currently available on Amazon’s app and mobile website.

Customers of Amazon’s Prime loyalty programme -- which promises free movies and music streaming as well as faster deliveries for an annual 999 rupees ($13.36) -- will get extra benefits and more discounts, Amazon said.



Amazon’s service will compete with local rivals including digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, which is backed by SoftBank.

India is one the fastest growing markets for Amazon, although it has had to face several regulatory hurdles.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

End of Covid-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple’s construction: BJP’s Rameshwar Sharma
Jul 23, 2020 14:53 IST
Flipkart acquires Walmart India, to launch Flipkart Wholesale in Aug
Jul 23, 2020 14:48 IST
Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Piyush Goyal 
Jul 23, 2020 14:46 IST
Vyasar, from Indian Matchmaking, reacts to criticism of Netflix show
Jul 23, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.