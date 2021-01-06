Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Amazon to spend $2 billion in affordable homes near key US offices

Amazon to spend $2 billion in affordable homes near key US offices

Amazon and other tech companies have faced criticism for driving up home prices in places such as the San Francisco Bay Area due to an influx of workers over the past decade.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav,

Amazon is also in the process of building a second headquarters in Arlington, dubbed HQ2. (REUTERS)

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would spend $2 billion to create affordable homes in regions where three of its major US employment hubs are located.

The company said it intends to create at least 20,000 affordable housing units in Puget Sound area of Washington State, Virginia’s Arlington and Nashville in Tennessee.

Amazon and other tech companies have faced criticism for driving up home prices in places such as the San Francisco Bay Area due to an influx of workers over the past decade, prompting Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc to invest in affordable housing.

A large proportion of Amazon’s investment will be through low-cost loans to preserve or build affordable housing for moderate-to-low income families, the company said.

Amazon is also in the process of building a second headquarters in Arlington, dubbed HQ2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Dense fog likely in Chandigarh from Thursday onwards
by HT Correspondent
FM reviews progress of projects under National Infrastructure Pipeline
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Self-controlled children tend to be healthier middle-aged adults: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Gujarat to get Rs 180 crore from Centre for scholarship scheme
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.