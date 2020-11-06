Telangana gets its largest FDI, Amazon Web Services to set up multiple data centres in Hyderabad

The Telangana government on Friday announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, has come forward to set up multiple data centres in the state at an estimated investment of Rs20,761 crore.

“Happy to announce the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs207.61 bn ($ 2.77 bn) to set up multiple data centres in Telangana. The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid-2022 #HappeningHyderabad,” tweeted state minister for information technology and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR), the son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

An official release from the office of KTR said the AWS would set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in Hyderabad. The AWS Asia-Pacific region is expected to start operations in Hyderabad by the middle of 2022. The AZs would consist of multiple data centres in separate locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with power, cooling, physical security, and connections via a low-latency network, it said.

The investment of Rs20,761 crore from AWS will position Telangana as one of the preferred destinations for other companies that are looking to set up data centres in the state in the near future.

“Establishment of data centres like AWS is expected to support Telangana’s digital economy and information technology (IT) sector in a multifold way,” said the official release, quoting KTR.

The new AWS Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, start-ups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centres located in the country.

Establishment of data centres in a region would increase the operations of sectors such as e-commerce, public sector, banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT, etc, it added.

KTR said Hyderabad had recorded the highest growth rate in the IT sector over the years and is home to many innovative start-ups, enterprises, and a skilled workforce.

“The AWS has chosen Hyderabad because of the support provided by the government of Telangana, robust policy framework, and because it best met the rigorous requirements for an AWS Region,” he said.

“This investment from AWS, the largest FDI that the state has attracted since its inception in June 2014, will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technology investments. This investment further strengthens the existing relationship that Telangana enjoys with Amazon, which has the largest office campus in Hyderabad,” he added.