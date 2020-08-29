Sections
Ambani's Reliance buys stake in Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore

Ambani’s Reliance buys stake in Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 21:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd on Saturday announced the acquisition of Future Group businesses for Rs 24,713 crore to add to its fast expanding retail business and bolster e-commerce to take on the competition from Amazon.com.

“Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group as going concerns on a slump sale basis for lumpsum aggregate consideration of INR 24,713 crore,” the company said in a statement.

