Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Amid Covid-19 pandemic, US trade slumps to lowest level in almost a decade

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, US trade slumps to lowest level in almost a decade

Reflecting the pandemic and lockdowns of economics around the world, the value of travel-related imports and exports slumped to $4.4 billion, an all-time low in data back to 1999.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:41 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

A commuter wearing a protective mask rides a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train in Chicago, Illinois, US on Wednesday. (Bloomberg Photo )

S trade in goods and services plunged in April to the lowest level in almost a decade as the Covid-19 pandemic stifled demand and hindered logistics.

Exports declined from the prior month by 20.5%, the biggest drop in comparable data back to 1992, to $151.3 billion. Imports decreased 13.7%, also the most since 1992, to $200.7 billion. Combined, the value of US exports and imports decreased to $352 billion, the lowest since May 2010, Commerce Department data released Thursday showed.

The overall gap in goods and services trade expanded to $49.4 billion, matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and the widest since August, from a revised $42.3 billion in March.

Foreign trade was already easing prior to the pandemic, and now, faced with supply-chain disruptions, a previously incomprehensible surge in US unemployment and a drop-off in demand, the world’s largest economy has pulled back more dramatically. Tensions between the US and China have been escalating, with President Donald Trump blaming the Asian nation for misleading the world about the scale and risk of the coronavirus outbreak.



The report showed imports of merchandise from China rebounded in April to $35.2 billion from $24.2 billion in March, while exports edged up to $9.3 billion, leaving a deficit of $7.2 billion. The trade report didn’t include country-by-country data for goods and services, with the Commerce Department noting that these figures will be made available on June 8.

Reflecting the pandemic and lockdowns of economics around the world, the value of travel-related imports and exports slumped to $4.4 billion, an all-time low in data back to 1999.

Among merchandise trade, the decline in exports was widespread with US companies shipping less capital equipment, motor vehicles, consumer goods and industrial supplies such as oil. The nation also received fewer capital and consumer goods, vehicles and food from overseas producers. Food exports are at risk of declining after Chinese government officials this month telling state-run agricultural companies to pause purchases of some American farm goods including soybeans.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TN SSLC: Tamil Nadu class 10th admit card 2020 released today at dge.tn.gov.in
Jun 04, 2020 21:37 IST
Odisha MP and supporters fined for not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms
Jun 04, 2020 21:34 IST
Three criminals nabbed in separate encounters within 12 hours in Noida: Cops
Jun 04, 2020 21:33 IST
Mumbai cop donates blood to help teen undergo heart surgery, wins hearts
Jun 04, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.