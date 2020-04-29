Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report

More than a month into the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise unabated. The tally breached the 31,000-mark on Wednesday.

Services, movement and operations associated with essential services and items were allowed right from the start. The government ensured that regular supplies of food items and other essentials remain uninterrupted across the country during the lockdown.

A look at the monthly summary released by the Department of Consumer Affairs suggests that amid the lockdown, the prices of oil, pulses have gone up while vegetables cost more or less the same with a mild dip in prices.

Data from the ministry show that prices of rice, most varieties of pulses and oils have gone up across the nation.

At the beginning of the lockdown (March 24), pulses costed roughly around at Rs 72 per kilogram but the figures for April 28 show that the price went up to Rs 86, HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported citing government data. Statistics from the Price Monitoring Division of the ministry show that the price of arhar dal has increased to Rs 13 in Delhi and Rs 30 rupees per kilogram in Warangal, Telangana.

Similarly, in the case of mustard oil, the price has increased by Rs 20 per kg in Gurugram, Haryana while in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh it has reached Rs 170 per kg. Prices of vegetable oil have also gone up and so have the price for sugar which has increased by more than two rupees in Delhi.

Prices of vegetables, on the other hand, have fallen. Ministry data from March 24 to April 28 of the Price Monitoring Division show that the price of potato has decreased across the country except for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Onion prices have also come down roughly by around Rs 20 per kg.

Meanwhile, the temporary closure of Delhi-Haryana border is likely to affect the supply of fruits and vegetables in the national capital, news agency PTI reported.

The prices of vegetables like lady’s finger, cucumber and bottle gourd might increase in the national capital as their supply from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi is likely to get affected by up to 30% in the wake of the sealing of the Delhi-Haryana border.

Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan said that there is some news coming from Sonipat that supply of vegetables from the neighbouring state was not being allowed in Delhi.

“With this, the supply of cucumber, lady’s finger, bottle gourd and other vegetables from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi may be affected by up to 30 per cent,” Khan said.