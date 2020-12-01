Amit Sinha is Mahindra Group’s new president for group strategy

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)

Mahindra Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Sinha as the president of group strategy. Sinha will work closely with businesses to help drive growth and returns, said the group, which has interest ranging from farm equipment, automobiles to defence and information technology, among others. “He will also oversee synergy, risk and economist functions and play a key role in coordinating international synergies between Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa,” Mahindra Group said in a statement.

Sinha will report to Anish Shah, Mahindra Group’s deputy managing director and group CFO, and will be a part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team, it added. “Amit’s wealth of experience in India and globally will help us bring about the desired transformation and success to the Group,” Shah said while commenting on the appointment.

Sinha was earlier senior partner and director with Bain & Company, where he worked for over 18 years. He started his career with Tata Motors and worked with IGate Patni (now Capgemini) in technology leadership roles in India, Singapore and the US, the statement said.

Sinha holds dual MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer scholar and received the Siebel Scholarship. He holds a bachelor of engineering (electrical and electronics) degree from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi.

