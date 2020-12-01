Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Amit Sinha is Mahindra Group’s new president for group strategy

Amit Sinha is Mahindra Group’s new president for group strategy

Sinha will report to Anish Shah, Mahindra Group’s deputy managing director and group CFO, and will be a part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray,

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)

Mahindra Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Sinha as the president of group strategy. Sinha will work closely with businesses to help drive growth and returns, said the group, which has interest ranging from farm equipment, automobiles to defence and information technology, among others. “He will also oversee synergy, risk and economist functions and play a key role in coordinating international synergies between Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa,” Mahindra Group said in a statement.

Sinha will report to Anish Shah, Mahindra Group’s deputy managing director and group CFO, and will be a part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team, it added. “Amit’s wealth of experience in India and globally will help us bring about the desired transformation and success to the Group,” Shah said while commenting on the appointment.

Sinha was earlier senior partner and director with Bain & Company, where he worked for over 18 years. He started his career with Tata Motors and worked with IGate Patni (now Capgemini) in technology leadership roles in India, Singapore and the US, the statement said.

Sinha holds dual MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer scholar and received the Siebel Scholarship. He holds a bachelor of engineering (electrical and electronics) degree from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 17:06 IST

latest news

Delhi HC seeks govt’s stand on safe disposal of swabs used for Covid tests
Dec 01, 2020 17:14 IST
SSC result dates for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II and other exams released
Dec 01, 2020 17:12 IST
Pune graduate and teacher constituency polls: MVA, BJP in the fray
Dec 01, 2020 17:11 IST
Nirav Modi’s remand extended in UK, final hearings in 2021
Dec 01, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.