Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking

Andhra Pradesh retained its top position in ease of doing business ranking 2019, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.The commerce and industry ministry released the State Business Reform Action Plan Ranking on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh from North India, Andhra Pradesh from South India, West Bengal from East India, Madhya Pradesh from West India and Assam from North East India topped the ranking. Among Union Territories, Delhi got the top spot.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present at the event.

This ranking is based on implementation of business reform action plan, Piyush Goyal said.

“Government of India has been making efforts to streamline business regulation through a single window system, labour law reforms, reforms in Disputes Act etc. to make doing business quick and economical,” he said.

“Covid-19 has impacted all countries but the nation will emerge stronger due to PM Modi’s call for a self reliant India. The nation will be able to play a more assertive role on the global stage,” he added.

“India’s steadfast commitment to reforms is evident from the steady climb from 142nd rank in 2014 to 63rd rank in 2019 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking,” Goyal said.

“If a state has a high ranking, it does not mean it is superior to others in any way. Efforts put in by all states count,” the minister added.

The results were scheduled to be announced in March, but had to be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.