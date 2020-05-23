Sections
Home / Business News / Anil Ambani ordered by UK Court to pay $700 million in dispute with Chinese Banks

Anil Ambani ordered by UK Court to pay $700 million in dispute with Chinese Banks

Ambani offered a personal guarantee on the banks’ loans to his Reliance Communications Ltd. in 2012, Judge Nigel Teare said in a ruling Friday.

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:01 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

A spokesman for Anil Ambani said that other Reliance group operations will not be affected by the ruling. Reliance Communications filed for bankruptcy last year. (Reuters photo)

Former billionaire Anil Ambani was ordered by a London judge to pay more than $700 million to a trio of Chinese banks following a dispute over defaulted loans.

Ambani offered a personal guarantee on the banks’ loans to his Reliance Communications Ltd. in 2012, Judge Nigel Teare said in a ruling Friday. The tycoon, who has said his net worth is “zero,” has 21 days to make the payment.

Ambani had always contested that he had made a personal guarantee -- something he’d dismissed as an “extraordinary potential personal liability” -- but the summary judgment ruling means a full trial will no longer go ahead.

A spokesman for Ambani said that other Reliance group operations will not be affected by the ruling. Reliance Communications filed for bankruptcy last year.



The Chinese banks “made their claim based on an alleged guarantee that was never signed by Mr. Ambani and he has consistently denied having authorized anyone to execute any guarantee on his behalf,” the spokesman said. “The amount ordered to be paid based on an alleged guarantee, will in any case reduce substantially upon the imminent resolution of” Reliance Communication’s debt.

The 60-year-old is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in Asia. Mukesh has bailed his brother out in the past, making a last-minute payment in an Indian case that could have seen Anil imprisoned.

Meanwhile, Anil Ambani told a London court earlier this year that the value of his investments has collapsed.

“I do not hold any meaningful assets which can be liquidated for the purposes of these proceedings,” he said in February.

The claim was filed by three state-controlled Chinese banks including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January
May 23, 2020 08:11 IST
Agra administration issues alert to farmers over locust invasion
May 23, 2020 08:09 IST
Fukrey 3 might reflect Covid-19 world, says director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba
May 23, 2020 08:05 IST
Anil Ambani ordered to pay $700 million in dispute with Chinese Banks
May 23, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.