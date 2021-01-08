Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Anil Ambani’s Reliance debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank

Anil Ambani’s Reliance debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank

The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest. (File photo)

Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has said the total outstanding debt rose to Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020.

The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt and accrued interest, was Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The principal amount due to HDFC Ltd is Rs 523.98 crore and to Axis Bank Rs 100.63 crore, RCL said.



The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions works out to Rs 700.76 crore, including accrued interest up to December 31, the company added.

Similarly, another group company Reliance Home Finance said the total outstanding debt was close to Rs 13,000 crore.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
by Venkatesha Babu
LIVE: Centre tells farmers’ unions it cannot repeal farm laws
by hindustantimes.com
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
by Sweta Goswami

latest news

Mumbai attacks mastermind and LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court
by hindustantimes.com
Ajax signs striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham
by Associated Press
Keep a watch on speed limit while commuting on Pune-Mumbai e-way: Sanjay Jadhav
by Dheeraj Bengrut
‘My parents saw me score a ton’: Smith ‘proud’ to get back in form
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.