Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Apple cable supplier to start mass production in India soon

Apple cable supplier to start mass production in India soon

Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp., have all set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone assembly plant in India.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:02 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka sarkar,

Employees test mobile phones on an assembly line in a mobile phone plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. (Bloomberg Photo )

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., a Taiwan-based cable and connector maker, will start mass production for Apple Inc. later this year from its new plant in India, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest sign of the US company’s increasing presence in the South Asian country.

Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp., have all set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone assembly plant in India. The chairman of Cheng Uei, also known as Foxlink, is TC Gou, the brother of Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

India is trying to attract manufacturing for Apple, Samsung Electronics Co. and other major smartphone brands with an incentive program, as political tensions between the US and China escalate. The global coronavirus pandemic has added pressure on companies to review supply chains.

Cheng Uei said in a statement on Friday that a company engineer was caught on internal surveillance video this month damaging automation equipment at the new Indian plant near Chennai. The suspect is a Chinese national, and the incident was reported to local police and Chinese authorities, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 24, 2020 16:03 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Oct 24, 2020 17:08 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha
Oct 24, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news
Oct 24, 2020 16:58 IST
Hansal calls Simran painful memory, Kangana ‘directed others on sets’
Oct 24, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.