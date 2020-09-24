Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Apple opens its first online store in India

Apple opens its first online store in India

With its first company-owned physical store in India still some time away, the online store offers options that customers may not get on third-party online stores, serving as a vital cog in Apple’s long-term plans.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:02 IST

By Abhijit Ahaskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Though Apple’s overall smartphone market share in India is less than 2%, in the premium segments, its relatively affordable products such as iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have made gains. (Bloomberg)

Apple Inc. opened its India online store on Wednesday, allowing the world’s most valuable company to control the experience of shoppers and introduce visitors to a wider portfolio of products.

With its first company-owned physical store in India still some time away, the online store offers options that customers may not get on third-party online stores, serving as a vital cog in Apple’s long-term plans. But opinion remains divided on whether the move alone will boost the company’s market share in the short term. Though Apple’s overall smartphone market share in India is less than 2%, in the premium segments, its relatively affordable products such as iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have made gains.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Sep 24, 2020 00:02 IST
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Sep 24, 2020 00:40 IST
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Sep 24, 2020 00:00 IST
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST

latest news

MoS railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19
Sep 24, 2020 01:49 IST
Sudarshan News gets notice from Centre for airing show
Sep 24, 2020 01:44 IST
Congress accuses BSY’s family of graft
Sep 24, 2020 01:39 IST
32,000 Covid patients treated under Ayushman Bharat: Centre
Sep 24, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.