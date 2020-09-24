Apple opens its first online store in India

Though Apple’s overall smartphone market share in India is less than 2%, in the premium segments, its relatively affordable products such as iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have made gains. (Bloomberg)

Apple Inc. opened its India online store on Wednesday, allowing the world’s most valuable company to control the experience of shoppers and introduce visitors to a wider portfolio of products.

With its first company-owned physical store in India still some time away, the online store offers options that customers may not get on third-party online stores, serving as a vital cog in Apple’s long-term plans. But opinion remains divided on whether the move alone will boost the company’s market share in the short term. Though Apple’s overall smartphone market share in India is less than 2%, in the premium segments, its relatively affordable products such as iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have made gains.