Are banks closed on January 1? Check bank holiday list of January 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Banks in January will remain closed for at least 15 days, though the holidays vary from one city to another. (File photo) (REUTERS)

Banks in India will remain closed for at least 15 days in January 2021, including four Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. However, January 1 is not a national bank holiday. Though the year is beginning with a long weekend with January 1 on Friday, followed by the weekend, banks will remain operational in most of the cities. January 1 is a bank holiday only in some cities.

Banks in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Shillong will remain closed on January 1. In other cities, it is not a holiday.

January 2 is also a holiday for banks only in Aizawl.

List of other holidays and where applicable

January 12 (Tuesday): Birthday of Swami Vivekananda. Only in Kolkata

January 14 ( Thursday): Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti. Only in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad.

January 15 (Friday) : Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja. Only in Chennai, Guwahati.

January 16 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal. Only in Chennai.

January 20 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday. Only in Chandigarh.

January 23 (Saturday): Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Banks will remain closed everywhere as it is the fourth Saturday, while January 23 is a bank holiday only in Agartala ad Kolkata

January 25 ( Monday): Imoinu Iratpa. Only in Imphal

January 26 (Tuesday): Republic Day/Gaan-Ngai. All banks to remain closed.