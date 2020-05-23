Sections
Home / Business News / Argentina to rework debt offer after defaulting on interest payments

Argentina to rework debt offer after defaulting on interest payments

Economy Minister Martin Guzman didn’t give any details on his plans in an interview at his office, but said discussions with creditor groups continue.

Updated: May 23, 2020 07:05 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The South American nation, burdened by inflation near 50% and a shrinking economy even before the pandemic hit, missed the final deadline for $500 million of interest payments Friday. (AFP file photo. Representative image )

Argentina will improve the terms of its offer to restructure $65 billion of overseas bonds after the country defaulted on interest payments.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman didn’t give any details on his plans in an interview at his office, but said discussions with creditor groups continue. The latest proposals from bondholders have shrunk the gap between the parties’ positions, he added.

The South American nation, burdened by inflation near 50% and a shrinking economy even before the pandemic hit, missed the final deadline for $500 million of interest payments Friday. The government has said Argentina needs $40 billion in debt relief to set it back on the path to sustainable growth, and officials have been in talks with bondholders for two months.

“Our intention is to amend the offer based on the negotiations so that it has a structure compatible with the restrictions we face, as well as bondholders’ preferences and objectives,” Guzman said. “The message we’ve received from bondholders is that they’re interested to continue talks.”



Argentina extended the deadline for creditors to consider its debt restructuring offer until June 2. Key bondholders have committed not to sue for immediate repayment on the defaulted debt, allowing talks to continue on friendlier terms, Guzman added.

Read More: Argentina’s Stumble to Default Caps Brutal Four-Year Decline

Argentina has demanded a three-year moratorium on payments, sharp cuts to interest rates and a reduction in the principal owed. People familiar with the matter said earlier this week that there was a gap of about 20 cents on the dollar between what the government was offering and what creditors want.

The government remains flexible on the specifics of the deal and could use sweeteners to make it more appealing to creditors, according to Guzman.

“There’s flexibility on the combination of parameters,” he said. “While the counteroffers we received last week are closer than the first ones we received, they’re still far from what Argentina can sustain.”

Bonds were little changed Friday, with most securities trading between 30 and 40 cents on the dollar, as investors had largely anticipated that Argentina wouldn’t make the overdue interest payments. The notes had rallied from record lows in recent weeks amid some optimism an accord can be reached in coming days and weeks.

Investors are resigned to a certain amount of losses, and the government has tried to keep things friendly by avoiding rhetoric that demonized creditors, a hallmark of the country’s battles with hedge funds after its 2001 default.

Bondholder groups lamented the missed payment Friday but said negotiations will continue.

Argentina’s default at the turn of the century led to 15 years of costly court battles with creditors. It’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat of that, according to Alberto Ramos, the head of Latin American economics at Goldman Sachs Research.

“Given all these signals that all these things seem to be progressing, I don’t think anyone will litigate immediately,” Ramos said. “There will be an understanding with bondholders and life goes on.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former Inter coach Simoni dies at 81
May 23, 2020 08:21 IST
Racquet tap, imaginary crowd: A peek into tennis amid Covid-19
May 23, 2020 08:14 IST
China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January
May 23, 2020 08:11 IST
Agra administration issues alert to farmers over locust invasion
May 23, 2020 08:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.