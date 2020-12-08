Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Asia stocks drift after US retreat; bonds steady

Asia stocks drift after US retreat; bonds steady

Equities fell in South Korea and Hong Kong, and were little changed elsewhere. Japanese shares pared losses as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga unveiled around $380 billion in fiscal measures to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:21 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni,

Men talk as they stand in front of electronic board displaying share market prices. (Reuters/ File photo)

Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as swelling coronavirus infections across the US weighed on risk assets overnight. Treasuries held on to Monday’s gains.

Equities fell in South Korea and Hong Kong, and were little changed elsewhere. Japanese shares pared losses as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga unveiled around $380 billion in fiscal measures to help the economy recover from the pandemic. S&P 500 futures dipped after the benchmark dropped from an all-time high amid fears of restrictions as infections climb. Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 closed higher for a ninth straight day, its longest winning streak in almost a year.

Elsewhere, the pound pared overnight losses as the UK backed down from a threat to break the Brexit agreement. The dollar held gains against its major peers. Oil slipped and gold was steady after jumping more than 1% Monday.

As coronavirus cases surge, markets are increasingly looking for a US stimulus deal to be done, especially after last week’s disappointing jobless data. With Republican and Democratic negotiators struggling to reach an agreement on both a mammoth government spending bill and Covid-19 relief, lawmakers are set to postpone what had been a Friday night deadline for passing a bill.



Meanwhile, the US announced sanctions Monday against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress, the country’s rubber-stamp legislature, as the Trump administration tries to ratchet up pressure on Beijing over its crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

“Signs that traders have trimmed risk are there, with some focus on US Covid trends,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note. Renewed focus on trade tensions and the ongoing Brexit negotiations, suggests “this selective mindset is just the market sitting on its hands waiting for the next shoe to drop.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to back down on his threat to break international law by unilaterally ripping up parts of the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union, the government announced Monday. Johnson will travel to Brussels for crisis talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they try to break the deadlocked negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Dec 08, 2020 12:15 IST
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Dec 08, 2020 12:00 IST
Indian-origin Hari Shukla, 87, among first to get UK Covid-19 vaccine today
Dec 08, 2020 10:38 IST
LIVE: Punjab farmers protesting farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway
Dec 08, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Delhi-NCR choirs to usher Christmas spirit with e-concerts, rehearse online
Dec 08, 2020 12:19 IST
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue
Dec 08, 2020 12:17 IST
3rd T20I live: India eye clean sweep against bruised Australia
Dec 08, 2020 12:22 IST
Over 9.4 million taxpayers required to fill just four GST returns annually from January 1
Dec 08, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.