Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / AstraZeneca shares sink 8% after $39 billion Alexion buyout

AstraZeneca shares sink 8% after $39 billion Alexion buyout

The stock has also been under pressure recently amid questions surrounding the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and the way the late-stage trials were handled.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:27 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, London

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London. (Reuters/ File photo)

AstraZeneca Plc’s shares slumped to an eight-month low after it agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and stock, in what would be the U.K. pharma giant’s biggest deal ever.

The shares fell as much as 9.2% and touched their lowest level since April. The stock has also been under pressure recently amid questions surrounding the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and the way the late-stage trials were handled.

The shares had pared their decline to 5.8% by 9 a.m. in London. Alexion, meanwhile, surged 32% in premarket U.S. trading to $159.95, below the $175-a-share offer price.

The offer, announced Saturday, would provide a 45% premium to Alexion’s closing price on Friday. Adding the specialist in immunology and treatments for rare diseases would be the largest deal for AstraZeneca since it was founded in a 1999 combination of British and Swedish companies.

Markus Manns at Union Investment, which holds AstraZeneca shares, said the company’s relative shortage of cash also raised concerns. While Alexion provides growth, the acquisition prompts questions over prospects for the U.K. company’s existing portfolio, he said.

“If you don’t have cash, don’t buy a large company unless it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and has strong strategic merits,” Manns said. “You can hardly call this deal a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the strategic merits are weak.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

US court to hear appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from January 21
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
‘Speak for Maharashtra farmers first’: Devendra Fadnavis on Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Kareena Kapoor shows off her baby bump in new workout gear
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.