Axis Bank to buy 29% stake in Max Life Insurance for Rs 1600 cr

Axis Bank to buy 29% stake in Max Life Insurance for Rs 1600 cr

Axis Bank, which already holds a minority stake in Max Life, will buy shares from the insurer’s majority owner Max Financial Services Ltd to raise its stake to 30%, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing .

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:32 IST

By Reuters, Bengaluru

The 30 percent stake in Max Life Insurance will give Axis Bank a seat among rival banks who already have a foothold in the country’s life insurance industry. (Bloomberg  File Photo )

Axis Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy a 29% stake in insurer Max Life Insurance, giving India’s third largest private-sector lender a seat among rival banks who already have a foothold in the country’s life insurance industry.

Max Financial will hold a 70% stake in the joint venture partnership.

Economic Times had earlier on Tuesday reported that the deal could be worth 16 billion rupees ($209.43 million).



Axis Bank and Max Financial were not immediately available to confirm the deal value.

“We continue to believe in the long-term prospects of India’s under-penetrated life insurance space, current environment notwithstanding,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive officer of Axis Bank.

India’s life insurance space is dominated by state-run giant Life Insurance Corporation, but other private and public sector lenders hold large stakes in life insurance companies.

Shares of Axis Bank, which rose as much as 5% earlier in the session after Economic Times first reported news of the deal, were last trading up 3.7% at 0613 GMT. Max Financial shares were up 7.1%.

Axis Bank will have the right to nominate three directors and Max Financial can nominate four directors on Max Life’s board. Axis Capital acted as the sole advisor to the bank for the deal.

The lender is due to report its March quarter results later in the day.

