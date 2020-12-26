Bank holidays 2021: List of days banks will remain closed
Apart from these, there are some restricted holidays when banks in some states will remain closed.
In 2021, banks will remain shut for more than 40 days, according to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India. Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of all months. Central government holidays are applicable to banks while there are some other state and religious occasions when banks of that particular state remain closed.
Here is the complete list of the major bank holidays in 2021. Apart from these, there are some restricted holidays when banks in some states are closed.
January 26/Tuesday: Republic Day
March 11/Thursday: Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri
March 29/Monday: Holi
April 1/ Thursday: Closing accounts
April 2/Friday: Good Friday
April 14/Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 25/Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti
May 13/Thursday: Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar
July 20/Tuesday: Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha
August 15/Sunday: Independence Day
August 19/Thursday: Muharram/Ashura
August 30/Monday: Janmashtami
September 10/Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2/Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 15/Friday: Dussehra
November 4/Thursday: Diwali
November 19/Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25/Saturday: Christmas